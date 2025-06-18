Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Leftist leaders on Wednesday staged a protest against the alleged genocide in Gaza, leading to the detention of at least 25 demonstrators by Mumbai Police.

Prominent leaders from the Communist Party of India (M) and allied left organisations assembled at the Azad Maidan under the banner of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation in the afternoon and raised slogans against the Central and state governments and Mumbai Police.

They also raised slogans in support of Gaza and Palestine.

Leaders who participated in the protest included PM Vartak, Vivek Matero, S K Rege, Sugandhi Francis, Vijay Dalvi, Shailendra Kamble, and RMIT Irani, among others.

Police detained around 20 to 25 male and female protesters and shifted them to Yellow Gate police station for further legal action, officials said.

Accusing Mumbai Police of high-handedness, the CPI (M) claimed several leaders and activists from various left parties were taken into preventive custody earlier in the day.

