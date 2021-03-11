Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Four persons, including two children, sustained injuries on Thursday when attacked by a leopard in a residential area of Indore's Limbodi.

Later, the state forest department and a team of Indore zoo on Thursday rescued the leopard from a residential area.

Four people, including two children, were injured by the leopard at Limbodi in Indore. After receiving the information, the Forest Department team reached the spot and a rescue operation was started. During the operation, the leopard attacked and injured a forest staff member.

"We received information at 9 in the morning that a leopard was spotted in the area. We rushed, and after rescue operation, it was sent to the zoo," said Chief Conservator of Forests HS Mohanta.

"The injured have been sent to the hospital for the treatment," he added.

Zoo Incharge Doctor Uttam Yadav, who rescued the leopard, said, "Its gender will be determined in the zoo. Yesterday, a leopard was seen in Jhabua Maharaj's farmhouse, which was not caught."

"Today, this leopard was detected, which we rescued using a three-layered net but faced a lot of trouble. During this, it also attempted an attack. A team of 10 people laid a siege together. Later, the leopard was knocked unconscious." (ANI)

