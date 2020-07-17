Chandrapur, Jul 17 (PTI) A leopard which was rescued with a snare around its neck that had caused severe injuries died on Friday while being treated at a centre in Chandrapur in Maharashtra, officials said.

The leopard was found inside a culvert with the snare around its neck in Vihirgaon village in Pombhurna tehsil, the official said.

"It escaped with the snare but injuries it suffered were grave and had got infected with maggots. It was shifted to the transit treatment centre (TTC) where it died on Friday morning," said Divisional Conservator of Forests Gajendra Hire.

