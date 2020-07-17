New Delhi, July 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while addressing United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session applauded the grassroots health system stating that it has helped India ensure one of the best COVID-19 recovery rates in the world. Apart from this, PM Modi mentioned that India extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking at the ECOSOC 2020 via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "Today, we have the world’s largest health protection programme covering 500 million individuals. In the fight against COVID, our grassroots health system is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world." Adding more, he said that COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. India-EU Summit 2020: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Long-Term Joint Strategy' to Combat COVID-19 and Climate Change.

PM Modi said, "Be it earthquakes, cyclones, Ebola crisis or any other natural or man-made crisis, India has responded with speed and solidarity. In our joint fight against COVID, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries." He also said, "In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of Government and civil society."

Among other things, the Indian Premier stated the importance of United Nations and said, "The United Nations was originally born through the furies of the second world war, today the pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform." PM Modi said that India was among the 50 founding members of the United Nations immediately after the Second World War and has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC. He even reminded that first president of ECOSOC was an Indian.

Counting India's achievements, the Indian Prime Minister said that India achieved full sanitation coverage in our six hundred thousand villages on the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Also, PM Modi said that efforts are being made to remove TB by 2025 from India.

On the issue of climate change, PM Modi said, "While marching forward on the path of development, we are not forgetting our responsibility towards our planet. Over the past few years, we have reduced 38 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually." He also spoke about setting up of International Solar Alliance with other countries.

