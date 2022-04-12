Dhamtari, Apr 12 (PTI) A leopardess was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt to Distribute 1.5 Lakh DD Free Dish in Areas Without Cable TV.

The carcass of a leopardess, aged around five years, was spotted by some villagers in the forest near Barari village in the morning, following which the forest department was informed, Dhamtari's divisional forest officer (DFO) Mayank Pandey said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Ukraine Probing if Chemical Weapons Were Used in Mariupol’, Says Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence.

“The leopard seems to have died two to three days ago. Grievous injury marks found on the body suggest that it might have been killed in a fight with another animal. However, the animal's viscera samples have been sent for examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death," the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)