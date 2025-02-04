New Delhi, [India] February 4 (ANI): As Delhi prepares for the Voting Day of the assembly election 2025, Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz has urged all eligible voters to participate in large numbers on polling day, February 5th. Emphasizing voting as a fundamental civic duty, she encouraged every voter to exercise their franchise and be part of this grand celebration of democracy.

"On the day of voting, February 5th, I urge all voters in Delhi to come out in large numbers and cast their vote. It is our foremost responsibility as citizens to participate in this democratic process," said CEO R Alice Vaz.

R Alice Vaz emphasised the significance of voter participation from all demographics, including first-time voters, women, men, the elderly, youth, the third-gender community, and disabled individuals.

"I hope that all voters in Delhi, regardless of their background, come together to set a new record for voter turnout. Let's show the nation that the capital city leads by example in democratic participation," she stated.

To ensure a smooth and comfortable voting experience, comprehensive arrangements have been made at all polling stations under the Assured Minimum Facility Policy. "Proper arrangements for drinking water, toilets, wheelchairs, and ramps for the disabled are in place. We aim to provide all necessary facilities so that voters face no inconvenience at any polling station," she added.

In the Delhi elections, paramedical staff equipped with basic medical kits will be stationed at all polling locations. Volunteers will assist elderly voters, and sign language experts will be available to ensure that disabled voters have a seamless voting experience.

The CEO said there will be 13,766 polling stations across Delhi, all of which will be closely monitored by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officers through webcasting.

Delhi has a total of 1,56,14,000 registered electors, comprising 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. Among them, there are 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Nearly 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers will be deployed. Security arrangements include 220 companies of CAPF, 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel to ensure peaceful voting.

70 polling stations, one in each assembly constituency, will be exclusively managed by women staff. 70 polling stations across Delhi will be fully managed and operated by persons with disabilities and A total of 70 polling stations across Delhi will be specially set up to encourage youth participation and engagement in the electoral process.

An AI based Queue Management System app "Delhi Election - 2025 QMS", available on the Google Play Store, enables voters to monitor real-time crowd levels at polling stations, helping them plan their visit and avoid long queues. To ensure a smooth voting experience, medical teams will be deployed at every polling station for emergencies, and a creche facility will be available for parents with young children.

Additionally, color-coded polling stations will help voters easily locate their designated booth, with the assigned colour mentioned in the Voter Information Slip, reducing confusion and delays on Election Day.

To assist voters with election-related queries and compliance, a 24-hour working helpline number, 1950, has been made available. Voting in Delhi will commence at 7 in the morning and continue till 6 in the evening. Voters who are in the queue by 6 PM will be allowed to cast their vote. (ANI)

