New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has paved the way for the execution of lease deeds between DSIIDC and the original allottees of the flats under various Workers' Housing Schemes at Bawana and Narela in North-West Delhi, which were initiated almost two decades ago.

The LG, who approved the uniform draft lease deed, however, slammed the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and noted on file that it was "baffling to observe that even after a lapse of about two decades since the initiation of the first housing scheme in 2003-2004, the lease format is yet to be finalised. The RGHS-I was initiated in Bawana in 2003-04 and the RGHS-II at Narela and Bawana in 2006-07," as per a press note from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office on Thursday.

He said it is disturbing to note that despite explicit instructions of his predecessor in 2019 to explain the reason for delay in execution of lease deeds in respect of workers' housing schemes, the DSIIDC went on to cause another inexplicable delay of approximately 5 years before placing the matter for finalisation of the lease deed.

"He directed that no further delay can be allowed in the matter and the entire exercise of execution of lease deeds, which would benefit around 5311 allottees, has to be undertaken in a time bound manner," as per the press note.

The matter pertains to the allotment of flats under various schemes: Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme (RGHS)-I (2820 allotments made in 2006-07 to individual industrial workers), RGHS--II (150+405 allotments made in 2014 and 2017 to individual industrial workers), Institutional Allotment of 384 flats through MoU with Pragati Power Corporation Ltd (PPCL) in 2010, Institutional Allotment of 512 and 1040 flats through MoU with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2012 and 2015-18.

"It is important to note that in pursuance of the directions of Supreme Court in 1996, industries running in non-conforming areas in Delhi were relocated to industrial areas i.e., Bawana & Narela. In order to provide functional and economical residence to the industrial workers and to avoid clustering of JJ Colony in and around those areas, low-cost housing schemes were introduced by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC)," the press note stated.

Saxena in his noting on file also said, that it was only after the persistence of other organisations like Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Pragati Power Corporation Ltd (PPCL) who were allotted flats through MoU, that the department was woken up from its slumber and this case reflects a deep sense of apathy and indifference on the part of the organisation as a whole.

The LG directed the administrative department to fix responsibility of officials/officers for causing delay in processing the instant matter and take stringent action against them as per extant rules/guidelines.

"Simultaneously, Saxena said the Administrative Secretary is directed to take a comprehensive review of such matters in the department which have been delayed inordinately and process the same expeditiously and the matter may be resubmitted within three weeks," the press note stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the instructions of the then LG in 2019, the file has been re-submitted only in January, 2024. In this regard, the Department submitted that after receipt of the file from the then LG, the file got mixed with other files and due to frequent transfers & postings in the division, no further action could be taken in the file. The issue of execution of lease deed again emerged when the CISF/PPCL raised the issue of execution of lease deed in respect of flats procured by them.

The ACS (Industries) while endorsing the proposal has submitted that the draft lease deed has been prepared on the pattern of DDA lease deed and has been vetted by the Law Department.

As per the press note, "Allotments were made by the Department on the basis of allotment-cum-demand letters and possession letters. Further, allotments to CISF & PPCL were made on mutually agreed terms & conditions with the condition that a lease deed shall be executed subsequently in respect of the allotments made." (ANI)

