New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Light-intensity spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to occur in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas around 8 PM on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"Thunderstorm/Dust storm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Jattari, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya," IMD said.

IMD further mentioned that some parts of the region in Uttar Pradesh will also receive light-intensity rain around 8 PM.

"Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) and light intensity rain with a wind speed of 30-40 Km/h over Agra, Tundla, Firozabad, Sikohabad, Jajau during the next 2 hours," IMD said.

Earlier, the IMD said, the onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed this year, predicting its arrival on June 4, four days after the normal date predicted on June 1.

"Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about 7 days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards. An indigenously developed state-of-the-art statistical model with a model error of +- 4 days is used for the purpose," IMD stated.

The southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterizing the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season. (ANI)

