Lucknow May 31 (PTI) Parts of Uttar Pradesh received light rains and thundershowers in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Monday.

There was a rise in day temperatures in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Varanasi and Kanpur divisions, it said, adding the highest was recorded at 41.5 degrees Celsius in Jhansi.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 20.7 degrees Celsius in Fatehgarh .

In the last 24 hours, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred in the western part of the state, the department said.

It warned against thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) in isolated places of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

