Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Monday issued a nowcast warning forecasting light to moderate rain with isolated light thunderstorms across several districts of Tamil Nadu over the next three hours.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), districts likely to experience rainfall include Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Viluppuram and Virudhunagar.

The warning remains valid till 1:00 PM today.

Officials said the activity is associated with convective development across parts of the state, and residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms. The IMD will continue to monitor the evolving weather conditions and issue updates as necessary.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts across various districts of Tamil Nadu, warning of 'moderate' to 'light to moderate' rain with thunderstorms in isolated places.

Areas of Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ranipet and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Area received a yellow alert.

Heavy rainfall in southern India occurs during the northeast monsoon, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the Southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October and December. It is a comparatively smaller-scale version of the southwest monsoon, especially confined to the southern peninsula. (ANI)

