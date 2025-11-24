Kolkata, November 24: The eagerly awaited Kolkata Fatafat lottery, widely referred to as Kolkata FF, is set to release its results today, November 24, 2025. Participants who purchased tickets can follow the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) on official websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Over the years, this game has grown into a popular pastime among people in Kolkata and across West Bengal. Much like the traditional Satta Matka format, Kolkata Fatafat involves selecting numbers and placing bets, with each round—called a bazi—announcing results several times during the day. If you’re searching for the latest Kolkata Fatafat Result, you’re in the right place. Check below for the updated winning numbers for November 24, 2025.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery attracts thousands of participants daily, all hoping to try their luck by buying tickets. The game reveals its outcomes across eight rounds, held every 90 minutes beginning at 10 AM. With numerous draws taking place each day, players enjoy several opportunities to secure a win. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 24, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 679 289 138 400 2 9 2 4

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 129 999 458 490 2 7 7 3

In India, lotteries are legally permitted in 13 states, with Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. These states run various government-regulated lotteries that attract widespread participation and generate significant revenue.

For people who engage and participate in lottery games, LatestLY reminds them to proceed with caution and awareness. It is crucial to understand that every lottery involves an element of financial risk, with no guaranteed returns.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).