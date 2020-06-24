Lucknow, Jun 24 (PTI) The monsoon has been normal in Uttar Pradesh so far, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers occurred at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and at a few places in the western part of the state, according to the MeT Department.

Heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the state.

The weatherman has forecast rain/thundershower at most places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at many places in western UP for June 25.

Rain/thundershower is very likely at most places in eastern UP and a few places in western UP on June 26 and June 27, according to the MeT Department.

