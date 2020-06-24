Mysuru, June 24: Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Mysuru City Corporation on Wednesday ordered the closure of five major markets in the city. The decision was aimed at curbing the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Mysuru. The city was so far largely unaffected by the pandemic, but has recorded a surge in cases over the past week. SSLC Exams 2020 From Tomorrow in Karnataka: Face Masks Required, Students From Containment Zones to be Handled Carefully, Says Minister.

The civic body, in a statement issued today, announced that the Devaraja market, Santhepete, Shivaramapete, Mannars market and Boti Bazaar will remain closed till Sunday in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The order came a day after Mysuru's tally of coronavirus jumped to 191, with an increase of 21 new cases. From the overall count, 112 patients are those who have been cured and discharged.

Update by ANI

Across Karnataka, the COVID-19 count is nearing the 10,000-mark. A total of 322 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the cumulative caseload to 9,721. Notably, 6,004 patients included in the overall count have been discharged. The death toll stands at 150.

