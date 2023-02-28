Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Three coaches of a local train derailed at Kharkopar station in Maharashtra's Raigad district adjoining Mumbai on Tuesday morning, leading to suspension of rail traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharkopar suburban corridor, Central Railway (CR) officials said.

There was no report of injury to any passenger, CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told PTI.

He said three coaches from the motorman's end derailed at around 8.45 am when the train was about to reach Kharkopar station, located about 30 km from Mumbai, on Belapur-Kharpokar line in Navi Mumbai.

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot, another official said.

The train traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharpokar suburban corridor has been suspended, the official said.

The cause of the derailment is not yet clear, officials said.

