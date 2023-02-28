New Delhi, February 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first non-Congress prime minister Morarji Desai, and said his role in resisting the Emergency and steering the nation in the period after that was exemplary. National Science Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik, Mansukh Mandaviya and Others Extend Greetings to Scientists on Day Commemorating The Discovery Of ‘Raman Effect’.

Desai, a veteran lawmaker who held many ministerial portfolios at the Centre and was also chief minister of erstwhile Bombay State, was born on February 29 in 1896.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Morarji Desai

Tributes to our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. He is remembered for his contribution to India’s freedom struggle and as an outstanding administrator. His role in resisting the Emergency and steering the nation in the period after that is also exemplary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2023

His birth year being a leap year, tributes are often paid to him a day before. Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. He is remembered for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and as an outstanding administrator. His role in resisting the Emergency and steering the nation in the period after that is also exemplary."