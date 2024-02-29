Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 29 (ANI): The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu sealed seat-sharing deals with the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday.

A meeting was held in Chennai under the leadership of DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin with the alliance partners.

As per party sources, the DMK allotted two seats each to CPI and CPI(M) during the meeting.

DMK made the first seat-sharing deal on February 25 with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.

DMK's long-time ally, IUML, has been allotted the Ramanathapuram Parliament Constituency, while the Namakkal Parliament Constituency has been given to Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.

On February 23, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with the top officials of the Election Commission of India, reviewed poll preparedness in Tamil Nadu for forthcoming general elections to Lok Sabha.

The Commission held meetings with representatives of political parties in the state.

The review meetings were also held with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police, the officials said. (ANI)

