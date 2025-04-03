New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Thursday cleared a bill that seeks to regulate vessels engaged in trade within the Indian coastal waters.

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, was passed in the Lower House by voice vote.

In his reply to the debate on the Bill, Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed it as a very important legislation providing for a much-needed exclusive, strategic and futuristic law for optimal utilisation of nation's immense, untapped potential in coastal shipping.

The minister had moved the Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Under the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, coastal waters mean territorial waters of India, along with adjoining maritime zones. PTI SID

