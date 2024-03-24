Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 24 (ANI): The West Bengal CPI (M) party on Saturday announced candidates for four key constituencies in the state.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim has been fielded from the Murshidabad constituency. The Ranaghat constituency will see Alkesh Das as the CPI(M) candidate. For the Bardhaman - Durgapur constituency, the CPI (M) has put forth Sukriti Ghosh as their candidate. Lastly, in the Bolpur constituency, Shyamali Pradhan has been nominated.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: Six Killed, Two Injured After Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Bassi Area (Watch Videos).

The ruling party in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress, has already announced its candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal for the upcoming general elections.

The party has fielded former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Jaish-E-Mohammad Module in Srinagar, Four Arrested.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will contest from Diamond Harbour.

Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in the winter session last year, has been given a ticket from Krishnanagar constituency.

Meanwhile, Mukut Mani Adhikari, who recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, has also been given a ticket from the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat.

TMC has fielded Jagadish C Basuniya from Cooch Behar, Prakash Chik Baraik from Alipurduar, Nirmal Ch Roy from Jalpaiguri, and Gopal Lama from Darjeeling.

Krishna Kalyani has been fielded from Raiganj, whereas Biplab Mitra and Prasun Banerjee will contest from Balurghat and Malda Uttar, respectively.

The party fielded Shahnawaz Ali Raihan from Malda Dakshin. From Jangipur, Khalilur Rahman has been given the ticket to contest the polls.

Abu Taher Khan has also been given a ticket from Murshidabad, Biswajit Das from Bongaon and Partha Bhowmick from Barrackpore.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a stronger hold with 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. Communist Party Of India (MARXIST) CPI (M) won 2 setas. Indian National Congress (INC) secured 4 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)