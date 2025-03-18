New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday arrived at the Delhi Legislative Assembly ahead of the start of a two-day orientation program for the MLAs.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received Om Birla.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, BJP MPs Harsh Malhotra and Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Delhi LoP Atishi were also present.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the program has been organised for all the MLAs to train them to work better.

"A two-day orientation program has been organised for all the MLAs to train them to work better to resolve issues related to public welfare," Gupta said.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "An orientation program has been organised for all MLAs to train them on execution of plans to benefit the public."

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will inaugurate a two-day Orientation Programme for Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, will deliver the Key Note Address, and the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, will deliver the Welcome Address.

The Minister of the Delhi Government, Pravesh Sahib Singh, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi, will also address the Members.

Ministers in the Delhi Government and Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will attend the inaugural session of the Orientation Programme. Additionally, the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, will deliver a Vote of Thanks.

During the two-day Orientation Programme, the Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be briefed on 'How to be an effective Legislator and Do's and Don'ts for Members', 'Legislative and Budgetary Process', 'Executive Accountability through Questions and other Procedural Devices in Legislatures', 'Committee System in Parliament', 'Parliamentary Privileges, Customs, Conventions and Etiquettes' and Information Support to Members & Capacity Building'.

The Delhi Assembly's Budget session is scheduled for March 24 to 28, with the Budget presentation on March 25. (ANI)

