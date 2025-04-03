New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): In a significant move led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the duration of Zero Hour in Parliament was extended on Thursday, giving public representatives a greater opportunity to highlight issues from their constituencies.

Today, Zero Hour lasted for more than five hours in which 202 MPs presented their issues.

Earlier, on July 18, 2019, during an extended Zero Hour, 161 MPs had raised their concerns.

Fulfilling the promise made in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, Speaker Om Birla ensured the extension of Zero Hour.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The Lower House of Parliament sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju today moved a motion for consideration of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 and the Musalmaan Wakf (Repeal) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

