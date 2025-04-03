Mumbai, April 3: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday criticised Shiv Sena-UBT president Uddhav Thackeray for voting against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill-2025 in the Lok Sabha, saying his action proves that he has abandoned Hindutva and Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. Responding to Thackeray's statement that his party's opposition was against corruption and not the bill, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said, "Wednesday was truly an unfortunate day for Shiv Sena-UBT."

By voting against Waqf, Uddhav committed a bigger crime than the compromise he made for the sake of power in 2019, he said. He said: "Shiv Sena-UBT top leaders have reached a state where if you hold them, they bite, if you let them go, they run away." "Uddhav Thackeray is addressing me by my initials ESS (Eknath Sambhaji Shinde), should I name him UT (Uddhav Thackeray) (Use and Throw)?" he asked. 'Had Balasaheb Been Here Today, He Would Have Been Pained': Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Criticises Shiv Sena (UBT) for Opposing Waqf Amendment Bill (Watch Video).

'Uddhav Thackeray Once Again Abandoned Hindutva'

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde says, "Shiv Sena UBT has shown its true face by opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. They have totally given up on Hindutva and the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. This is unfortunate... They have committed the biggest crime yesterday.… pic.twitter.com/VEhyLdsBIs — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025

People know that Uddhav was "stabbing" both the Hindu and Muslim communities in the back, and it was evident from the 2024 Assembly elections results, the Shiv Sena chief said.

Taking a swipe at Uddhav, he said: "Balasaheb Thackeray supported patriotic Muslims. Shiv Sena and BJP are also following it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also holds the same stand. We support Muslims who love the country. We oppose anyone who does anti-national acts. This is the stand taken by the BJP through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. However, Shiv Sena-UBT chief is not sure what to do." Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Waqf Bill Is Not Interfering in Any Religious System, Any Religious Institution or Any Religious Practice in Any Way, Says Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

"When leadership of a party is confused, it becomes history," said Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, stepping up attacks against Thackeray. "During the Congress era, lands were denotified and given to a few people. Now, no such act can be done. Now, the lands will be utilised for hospitals, schools, and public works," said the Deputy Chief Minister, hailing the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

