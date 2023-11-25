Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP will win the assembly elections in Rajasthan, saying "lotus will bloom" when the votes are counted on December 3.

Reacting to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's "undercurrent" remark, Raje told reporters in Jhalawar, "I agree with him. There is indeed an undercurrent but in the favour of BJP. Lotus (BJP's poll symbol) will bloom on December 3."

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said in Jodhpur that there seems to be an undercurrent and it looks like the Congress government will be repeated in the state.

Raje also called upon people to cast their votes.

"I request all the voters, particularly the new voters, to cast their votes as it will be important for the prime minister and the nation,” she said.

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan began at 7 am on Saturday. Elections in Karanpur in Sriganganagar have been postponed due to the demise of the Congress candidate.

The votes will be counted on December 3.

