Bengaluru, November 25: Today marks the commencement of the much-anticipated Kambala buffalo race in Bengaluru, a traditional event originating from coastal Karnataka. Organised by Tulukoota Bengaluru, the buffalo race is set to take place at Palace Grounds on November 25 and November 26, attracting over two lakh spectators. However, this cultural extravaganza comes with traffic advisories and airport alerts.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued advisories, urging commuters to avoid specific roads due to the event. Roads to be avoided from today, Saturday, November 25, until tomorrow, Sunday, November 26, include Palace Road from Mysore Bank Circle to Vasanthanagara Underpass, MV Jayaram Road from BDA Junction Palace Road to Chakravarthi Layout to Vasanthanagara Underpass to Old Udaya TV Junction (both directions), Bellary Road from Mekhri Circle to LRDE Junction, Cunningham Road from Balekundri Junction to Le Meridien underpass, Millers Road from Old Udaya TV Junction to LRDE Junction, and Jayamahal Road including surrounding roads of Bengaluru Palace.

Furthermore, heavy goods vehicles will be diverted at five different points in the city on Saturday and Sunday, from 7 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm. Parking restrictions are also in place, with vehicles prohibited on roads around the venue. Instead, attendees are encouraged to utilise parking facilities at Krishna Vihar (Gate No-1) and Tripuravasini (Gate No-2). The Kempegowda International Airport has also issued an advisory, urging passengers to plan their travel accordingly, considering potential delays due to heavy traffic during the three-day event.

While this marks the debut of Kambala in Bengaluru, the event promises a unique fusion of tradition and excitement, featuring over 100 pairs of buffaloes from the coastal region. As the city gears up for this cultural spectacle, attendees are encouraged to stay informed about traffic restrictions and plan their journeys accordingly.

