Amritsar, Jan 9 (PTI) A loud boom was heard outside the Gumtala police chowki in Punjab's Amritsar district on Thursday evening, causing panic in the area.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred at around 8 pm, said police.

Denying any explosion, police said the sound was that of a car radiator exploding. The 2008 model car belongs to an assistant sub-inspector, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Shiv Darshan Singh said due to the radiator exploding, coolant leaked from the vehicle and its windshield developed a crack.

Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot.

Last month, a grenade blast had occurred outside the Islamabad police station in Punjab's Amritsar. Thereafter, a grenade attack took place outside the Bakshiwala police post in Gurdaspur district.

