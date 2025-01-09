New Delhi, January 9: As the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) unfolded in Odisha on January 8, the 'Modi Archive' X account has shared a memory from the inaugural PBD on January 9, 2003, which was attended by the then Gujarat Chief Minister, Narendra Modi. However, it was not just his presence that made the occasion remarkable, but the powerful address he delivered, which is being revisited on Thursday.

"January 9, 2003, the first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, was the beginning of a new discourse, one that dared the world to see Hindutva not as a hurdle but as the heartbeat of an eternal civilisation. And Narendra Modi was the man who dared to say it out loud," the post on the Modi Archive reads. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025: PM Narendra Modi Virtually Flags Off Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a Special Tourist Train for NRIs (Watch Video).

PM Modi’s Historic Speech at First Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Event in 2003

January 9, 2003 – New Delhi: The stage was set. The first-ever Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was taking place in New Delhi. Distinguished NRIs from across the globe filled the room. At the closing ceremony, a man stepped onto the stage to speak. Everyone went silent. It was the then… pic.twitter.com/I7fQnlfsY4 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) January 9, 2025

The setting was New Delhi, where the first-ever Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was being held. Distinguished Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from around the world gathered in the room. As the closing ceremony approached, a man took to the stage, and the room fell silent. It was the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Date and Theme: Know NRI Day History, Significance and Other Details of the Day That Marks the Contribution of Overseas Indians in the Development of the Country.

"The topic of his discourse was one that had polarised debates, dominated headlines, and stirred emotions across the nation: Hindutva," the post adds. For years, Hindutva had been viewed as an obstacle to progress and development. Addressing a captivated audience of NRIs, Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, sought to challenge these misconceptions. He began by addressing the widely held belief that Hindutva was incompatible with development.

With his trademark conviction, he stated, "Those who do not understand the ancient Hindu culture of thousands of years are revealing their ignorance by portraying Hindutva as opposed to development." The audience listened intently as Narendra Modi elaborated that Hindutva was not merely a relic of the past or a political instrument, but an enduring civilisational ethos that transcended elections, governments, and even borders.

Then came the line that silenced even the most skeptical in the room. "Hindutva is a culture of thousands of years. The BJP may win or lose, but Hindutva can never be defeated." He further explained that Hindutva embodies the freedom of thought and respect for all creation, values that are unparalleled across the globe. He also emphasised that the spirit of Hindutva could counter terrorism in its fight against humanity worldwide.

With palpable passion, Narendra Modi shared vivid examples of how Hindu culture has remained relevant through the centuries. "Hindutva," he said, "can never be confined to a narrow definition."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).