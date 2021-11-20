Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) A low orbiting satellite was spotted near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, triggering panic among residents, a defence official said.

People living in forward areas of Dhargalooon, Lanjiote along the Line of Control (LoC) spotted the object with blinking light, he said.

The official said it was a low orbiting satellite.

