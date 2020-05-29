India News | Low Pressure over West Central Arabian Sea Likely to Intensify into Depression in Next 24 Hrs

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a well marked low-pressure area lies over West Central Arabian Sea with associated cyclonic circulation.

"The Well Marked Low-Pressure area lies over West Central Arabian Sea with associated cyclonic circulation. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the same region during the next 24 hrs and likely to intensify further thereafter," IMD said.

The IMD said that the low-pressure area may move northwestwards during next 48 hours and then move west-southwestwards.

"The Well Marked Low-Pressure area is likely to move northwestwards across south Oman and east Yemen coasts during next 48 hours and then move west-southwestwards," IMD said. (ANI)

