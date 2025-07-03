New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Fire safety gaps in low-rise buildings are a bigger threat to lives than high-rise skyscrapers, especially those in unauthorised colonies, former Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director R C Sharma said on Thursday at a convention focused on industrial safety.

"There's no access for fire engines in many unauthorised colonies, and no mandatory firefighting provisions in such structures," Sharma said.

Also Read | Fuel Ban Order on Overage Vehicles Not Feasible Now Due to Tech Challenges, Put on Hold: Delhi Government Writes to CAQM.

"Most of the deaths we're seeing are happening there, not in skyscrapers," the former DFS director highlighted.

Sharma made the remarks during the curtain raiser for Uttar Pradesh Fire and Safety Expo and Conference (UFSEC) 2025, North India's largest industrial safety expo and conference, where speakers from across sectors gathered to discuss challenges in fire safety, disaster preparedness and occupational health.

Also Read | Delhi: Moisturiser Bottle Gets Stuck in Woman’s Private Parts After She Inserts It for Sexual Pleasure, Doctors Successfully Remove Object Without Surgery.

The two-day event, scheduled for July 10-11 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, will feature over 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest in fire suppression systems, personal protective equipment, safety automation and emergency response tools.

Devendra Gill, Executive Director (Safety), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said the country has moved from being an importer to an exporter of safety technology.

"Earlier, India depended on international products to build a safe environment. Now, our manufacturers are exporting to developed countries and competing globally," he said, adding that this progress is key to achieving the central government's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

Organised by the UP State Chapter of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), UFSEC-2025 is being held in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, Labour Department of Uttar Pradesh, UP Fire and Emergency Services and other agencies.

Speakers at the event stressed the need for mandatory third-party audits, annual fire safety certifications, and training in schools and universities to build a safety-conscious culture from the ground up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)