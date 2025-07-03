New Delhi, July 3: A bizarre incident has come to light from Delhi, where a woman allegedly inserted a moisturiser bottle inside her private part for sexual pleasure. However, two days after the act, the woman landed in a hospital as she experienced abdominal pain and was unable to pass stool. When questioned after being brought to the emergency department of a private hospital, the woman admitted to inserting the bottle into her private parts out of sexual curiosity.

However, the woman's curiosity soon turned into a nightmare as the bottle got trapped in her private parts. It is learnt that the woman patient is a 27-year-old, reports Amar Ujala. The woman told doctors that she inserted the bottle into her private parts two days ago for sexual gratification. In the beginning, the woman visited a local hospital where doctors tried to remove the foreign object but failed. Delhi Shocker: Scolded by Employer, Domestic Help Kills Woman, Teen Son in ‘Act of Revenge’ in Lajpat Nagar.

An abdominal X-ray performed at the hospital revealed that the moisturiser bottle was lodged in the upper rectal region. Viewing the woman's deteriorating condition and risk of intestinal perforation, she was referred for nighttime surgical evaluation. A team of doctors performed the procedure, including Tarun Mittal, Ashish Dey, Anmol Ahuja, Shreyas Manglik, and anaesthetist Prashant Agrawal.

Instead of performing a surgery, the hospital's medical team used sigmoidoscopy and successfully extracted the bottle, which was intact. It is also reported that the procedure was performed without any abdominal incisions. The woman was discharged the next day after she showed significant improvement. Dr Anmol Ahuja stressed the importance of timely intervention in such cases. Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Men Attack Senior Doctor of GTB Hospital, Break Liquor Bottle on His Head, Raising Security Concerns.

"Endoscopic techniques like sigmoidoscopy and laparoscopy allow safe management of such foreign bodies," he added.

