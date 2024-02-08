New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Union minister V K Singh on Thursday said show cause notices were issued to SpiceJet, Air India and IndiGo on January 31 for not rostering pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions.

In recent weeks, flight operations have been disrupted by dense fog conditions in different parts of the country.

Before the onset of fog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) holds meetings with the stakeholders such as airline operators and aerodrome operators to review the preparedness for conduct of low visibility operations.

"Again, show cause notices have been issued to Spice Jet Limited, Air India Limited and Indigo Limited on 31 January 2024 for rostering 'non-CAT III complaint pilots' during low visibility with a time limit of 14 days to submit their reply," Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Generally, CAT III pertains to flight operations in low visibility conditions.

Last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had slapped a penalty of Rs 30 lakh each on SpiceJet and Air India for not rostering pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions.

As part of mitigating measures, all scheduled airlines have been directed by DGCA to activate an Emergency Control Room (War Room) at each metro airport for advance information of flight delays and for providing necessary facilities to the passengers.

