Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 29 (ANI): As the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Chief and Assam Agriculture minister Atul Bora on Thursday visited the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Assam's Guwahati on Thursday.

The AGP is an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam.

"Following the invitation of the State BJP president, I have arrived at the state's party headquarters. Seat sharing discussions will take place here," Bora told ANI.

Before the Assam assembly polls in 2016, the AGP and the BJP joined hands together and forged an alliance. In 2019, the Asom Gana Parishad distanced itself from the BJP owing to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

However, the regional party again forged an alliance with the BJP.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in April-May this year.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership on Wednesday held a core group meeting of different states as part of the candidate selection process for the Lok Sabha polls, with party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah discussing with leaders the panel of names recommended by the respective state units.

Sources said core committee meeting was held for several states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam besides the union territory of Delhi, ahead of the meeting of party's Central Election Committee today.

They said that the party is likely to announce over 100 names in its first candidate list. (ANI)

