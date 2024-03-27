Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 27 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday raised the issue of Kerala's youth going to other states or abroad for higher education and job opportunities to target both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF amidst an intense campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, alleging that this trend was a result of their wrong policies over the last seven decades.

Attacking both the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar blamed their consecutive governments in the state over the years for the alleged lack of growth in any sector in Kerala.

He claimed this was the reason for the migration of youth to other states and countries for jobs and education.

Raking up the issue, Javadekar alleged it was a result of the LDF and UDF governments' policies over the last 70 years, as both fronts believed in the "distribution of poverty, dynasty, and corruption.

The senior BJP leader, who is also the party's Kerala in-charge, alleged that tourism, industries, and businesses were shifting to other states because of a lack of facilities, union pressure, and the state government's cumbersome and time-consuming processes, all of which were major disincentives for the growth of any sector in Kerala.

"Therefore, youth in the state are finding jobs in Canada, the USA, the Gulf, Europe, Australia, and in Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and all over the country.

"Kerala youth are hardworking and sincere, but they don't get a chance to serve in their own state," Javadekar said at a press conference here.

Another reason he cited for the youth migrating to other states and countries for education was that campuses in Kerala were allegedly ruled by "communist goons" in the form of SFI.

"Over politicisation of campuses has impacted the studies adversely," he further said.

Citing the recent instance of a veterinary student's death allegedly in the name of ragging, he alleged that ragging was a communist culture, not a Kerala culture.

Javadekar also blamed the ruling CPI(M)'s student wing SFI for the recent suicide of a dance master -- Shaji -- who was a judge at the Kerala University youth festival, and the recent "attacks" against the Kerala Governor's convoy.

"All such incidents have vitiated education in Kerala. Therefore, thousands of youth go for higher education in good universities in India and abroad," he claimed.

He said that the people of Kerala want progress and prosperity, which are possible only through good education and jobs.

The Narendra Modi government believes in the distribution of prosperity, performance, and nation-first policy, and therefore, "Kerala will vote differently this time," he asserted.

Following criticisms from various quarters, including the Congress-led UDF, regarding the youth of the state migrating for better jobs, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said last month that Kerala PSC was far ahead of the UPSC and other state PSCs in creating employment opportunities in the public sector.

The Chief Minister had also dismissed allegations that Kerala's youth are leaving for jobs abroad, asserting instead that their migration was a testament to their skills and capabilities.

