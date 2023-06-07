New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday suggested that zilla parishads function on the lines of state and central legislatures, and incorporate aspects such as Question Hour for greater transparency.

He made the suggestion at a familiarisation programme for the newly-elected public representatives of zilla parishad of Panipat and Karnal districts of Haryana.

Birla observed that ‘Panchayat Raj' units are the building blocks of democracy and that the great edifice of the Indian democratic system rests much on the robustness of the Panchayati Raj institutions of the country.

The Speaker said he believed that a village lies at the centre of a democracy and strengthening and enriching villages would lead to a stronger India.

