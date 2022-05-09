New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Lieutenant general Amardeep Singh Aujla, an officer with vast counter-terrorism operations on Monday, took over as the new commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps which looks after operations in the entire Kashmir valley.

Commissioned into the Rajputana Rifles regiment, Aujla joined the forces in December 1987.

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board Inter Special Exam 2022 Answer Key Released; Here’s How to Download.

Aujla has done three tenures operational tenures in the Kashmir valley including the ones as Company Commander in Kashmir, prestigious 268 Infantry Brigade and 28 Infantry Division along the Line of Control in North Kashmir.

He has done staff tenures in the Chinar Corps and also served as the Major General looking after counter-terrorist operations in the Udhampur-based Northern Command headquarters.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Belongings To Bring Nearly Rs 5 Crore in UK Auction.

Aujla has also been an instructor in Commando Wing, Infantry School Belgaum where he was responsible for the conduct of commando training, arguably the toughest military course in the force.

He served in Perspective Planning and Infantry Directorate at Army Headquarters and commanded the prestigious 15 Rajputana Rifles battalion in 2005 and is the second Chinar Corps Commander from the unit in the last three years.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) also was from the same unit and was Corps commander during the most difficult phase of the time when article 370 was revoke revoked by the Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)