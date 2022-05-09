The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday, May 9 released the answer key for the intermediate (Class 12) compartment and special exams 2022. The candidates can download the 12th compartment and special exams answer key on the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Inter special/ compartment exams were held from April 25 to May 4. The practical exams conducted from April 18 to April 20. GPAT Answer Key 2022 Released on gpat.nta.nic.in; Check How to Raise Objections

To access the BSEB Inter answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code and roll number. BSEB answer key can be used to calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam. In case the candidates find any discrepancy, they can challenge the Bihar Board 12th answer key 2022 on the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. CMAT 2022: NTA Releases Answer Key At Cmat.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Download

BSEB Inter Special Exam/ Compartment Exam Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Higher Secondary [Inter] special/ compartment exam answer key’ link

Enter your roll code and roll number and click on submit

The BSEB 12th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen

Choose the subject from the selection list

Download the answer key for future reference.

The Bihar Board special exam was held for students who could not appear in inter final exams and 12th compartment exam for students who could not qualify

