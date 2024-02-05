India News | Ludhiana Devotees Present Silver Mirror to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya for Divine Reflection

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): The first mirror, crafted with a silver frame, arrived from Ludhiana for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Naresh Singh Lal, a member of Shri Banke Bihari Sewa Pariwar, expressed his devotion towards Ram Lalla and said, "About 90 people from our organization in Ludhiana have come to present the gift."

Also Read | Noida Shocker: 24-Year-Old Meerut Man Stoned to Death by Three Men Following Clash During Cricket Match at Noida Extension.

He further elaborated on the speciality of the mirror, stating, "A pure 999 silver frame was used for making the mirror for Ram Lalla. We got this made in Rajasthan."

Speaking about his intention behind getting the mirror, Naresh said, "We just want Ram Lalla to look at himself in this mirror."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MP Dipak Adhikary Resigns From Panels of Three West Bengal Government Bodies Ahead of General Polls.

Another devotee from Ludhiana expressed, "We just want that after 'shringaar' (makeup), Ram Lalla looks at himself in this mirror. That is why we are presenting this silver mirror."

On Thursday, in a significant development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State VK Singh jointly inaugurated SpiceJet's direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities.

This strategic initiative aims to enhance accessibility for devotees and tourists seeking the divine darshan of Shri Ram Lalla in the new, grand and divine (Navya, Divya and Bhavya) temple of Ayodhya.

Earlier, successful air services had commenced from Ayodhya to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, the CM said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his customary remarks to the media ahead of the start of parliament's budget session with 'Ram Ram' greetings, and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya earlier this month figured in the remarks of President Droupdadi Murmu, who addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"Ram Ram greetings to you all for the year 2024," the Prime Minister said at the beginning of his remarks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)