Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the State has great potential in milk production and plans to increase its current 9 per cent milk production rate by at least 20 per cent.

He also announced that the State government will implement the Kamdhenu Gau Palan Yojana on Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary to promote the use of cow-based products and rural development through cow rearing.

Addressing the State Level Cooperative Conference in Bhopal, Yadav said, "I come from a family whose main income is milk production. I am proud that our government is working to develop the milk industry. Our government has implemented the Kamdhenu Gau Palan Yojana on Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Madhya Pradesh has vast opportunities in the milk production industry. The state's current milk production rate is 9 per cent our aim is to increase it by at least 20 per cent."

Shah said that the State government will now buy cow milk directly from farmers to help them.

"Now the government will buy cow's milk and work to improve the lives of farmers under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," CM Yadav said.

Home Minister Amit Shah urged CM Mohan Yadav to ensure that dairy reaches 50 per cent of villages for the benefit of farmers.

"I request the Chief Minister to re-set the target aggressively so that dairy reaches at least 50 per cent of the villages and the farmers benefit from it; if Madhya Pradesh needs finance for this, then help will be provided," Amit Shah said.

He also stressed the unwavering support of the government to farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India stands like a rock with the farmers of Madhya Pradesh," Shah said.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the National Dairy Development Board and the Madhya Pradesh Dairy Federation during the conference. (ANI)

