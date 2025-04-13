Dehradun, April 13: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education(UBSE) has confirmed the date and time for the Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 board exam results 2025. According to the board, the UK board 10th and 12th results will be declared on Saturday, April 19 at around 11 AM. Once released, students who appeared for the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can check and download their results by visiting the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Alternatively, students can also check the UBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results on uaresults.nic.in. It must be noted that the UK board 10th and 12th results will be announced at a press conference held by board officials. Post this, students will be able to access their marksheets which will be made available on the board's website. In addition to the results, the board will also announce details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information.

How to Check UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 (UK Board Results 2025):

Step 1: Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on UK Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 and Class 12 on the homepage

Enter using your login credentials and other details

Click on submit

Your UK Board 10th or 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Check your board exam result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the UK Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations began on February 21 and ended on March 11. Last year, the UBSE 10 and 12 board exam results were declared on April 30 2024. The Class 10th recorded a pass percentage of 89.14 per cent while the pass percentage of Class 12 was 82.63 per cent. A total of 1,15,606 and 92,020 students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, respectively.

Students will have to score 33 per cent in each subject to pass the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination. Those candidates who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear in supplementary exams in order to improve their scores.

