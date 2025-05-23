Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): A 26-year-old man who went missing four days ago from Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal was found dead in neighbouring district Sehore on Friday, a police official said.

According to police, Lalu alias Ajay Yadav (26), a resident of Purani Sabri Nagar in the city, left his home without informing his family at around 8 pm on May 19. Following this, a missing complaint was registered at Kamla Nagar police station in the city on May 21.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrashekhar Pandey of TT Nagar informed ANI that a body said to be of the missing individual has been discovered in Sehore district, which comes under the Bilkisganj police station limits.

"A missing complaint was registered at Kamla Nagar police about a person named Lalu alias Ajay Yadav, and taking immediate action on the matter, the Kamla Nagar police began the search for the missing person. Now, we have received information that a body has been under the jurisdiction of the Bilkisganj police station (Sehore district). It is said that the body is of the missing person, whose complaint was registered at Kamla Nagar police station. Further action will be taken after receiving case details from Bilkisganj police station," said ACP Pandey

Meanwhile, upon receiving the information about the incident, family members of the deceased reached Kamla Nagar police station and staged a protest, demanding action against the accused.

Speaking on the protest, the ACP Pandey said, "The family has lost its child, so it is natural that they have some feelings, but the police are doing their job and investigating the matter thoroughly to nab the accused."

Further probe into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

