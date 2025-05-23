Bengaluru, May 23: A nine-month-old baby boy tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru, health department officials said on Friday.

Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, said the baby tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on May 22. "The patient is stable and currently admitted to Vani Vilas Hospital in Kalasipalya, Bengaluru," he said.

According to health department sources, the baby is from Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district and was initially admitted to a private hospital. On May 21, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed that the state had reported 16 active Covid-19 cases. On May 19, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stood at 257.