Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday praised the Gwalior Police for their prompt action in rescuing a six-year-old boy who was abducted while on his way to school.

"Some of the goons tried to kidnap a child while he was going with his mother...Gwalior Police took action very promptly. A search operation was conducted, and due to the police's promptness, the child was found. Police have given instructions to take strict action against the criminals who carried out such an incident...," he said.

The child was rescued by Gwalior Police and handed over to his parents.

Gwalior SP Sameer Saurabh said, "This morning, a 6-year-old child was kidnapped from Gwalior. We got information that the kidnappers left him inthe Mata Basia police station area near Morena and fled. We recovered the child safely and I hope that we will try to track the accused tonight itself..."

Rahul Gupta, the child's father, thanked the media and administration for their support, stating, "I want to express my gratitude to everyone, including the media and the administration. My child has returned, and I thank God as well."

A six-year-old boy was abducted by two men on a bike while on his way to school in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday morning, the police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at the CP Colony area under the jurisdiction of Morar Police Station in Gwalior district.

The child's mother was walking him to the school bus stop when two men came on a bike, threw a powder-like substance--believed to be chilli powder--into her eyes, and took advantage of the situation to abduct the child before fleeing the scene.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police registered a case and started a manhunt to nab the kidnappers.

A reward of Rs 30,000 has been announced for any information leading to their arrest. (ANI)

