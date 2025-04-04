Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered condolences on the demise of RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaju Joshi's brother Arvind Joshi.

Speaking to the media, the CM said, "I have come here to pay my condolences on the demise of Arvind Joshi, brother of RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi...Arvind Joshi did a lot of social work...I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant salvation to Arvind Joshi. His demise is a loss to society..."

Taking to social media X, the CM in a post wrote, "Former General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and current member of the All India Executive Committee, Shri Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi Ji's elder brother and the founder and former president of the Madhavashram Nyas Gaushala, Shri Arvind Joshi Ji, passed away. Today, I visited their residence in Indore to offer humble tributes and console the family members."

"I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed noble soul and provide strength to the grief-stricken family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," the post stated. (ANI)

