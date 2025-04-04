Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of Parliaments of both the houses on the successful passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Parliament.

Yadav highlighted that it was a result of PM Modi's concern for all sections of the society that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Madhya Pradesh CM told ANI, "It is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern for all classes that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 has been passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It is worth noting that people have extended their support for the bill over our majority (referring to other than NDA MPs who voted in support of the bill). The way Muslims welcomed the bill, it shows that under the leadership of PM Modi, slowly the it is getting revealed that the opposition only talks about Muslims but fails to act."

The Chief Minister further took a jibe at the Congress stating that during its tenure, the condition of the Muslim community was disappointing.

"During their (Congress) tenure, the condition of the Muslim community was disappointing be it economic or other states. Under PM Modi's leadership, the way there has been 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, the same way the Muslim community will continue to hold their rights on Waqf properties. I congratulate PM Modi and the Members of Parliaments of both the houses on this bill," he said.

The Upper House of the Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed."

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it will benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.

Replying to the over 12-hour-long debate on the bill in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been incorporated in the revised bill.

Rijiju said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill.

Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

