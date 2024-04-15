Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav applauded the BJP's Sankalp Patra, saying, Sankalp Patra has a mention of increasing tourism and Madhya Pradesh has a lot of potential to attract tourism activities.

"It (Sankalp Patra) says about increasing tourism. Madhya Pradesh has a lot of scope for tourism. The cheetah project in forest tourism and heritage has its importance and we are already working on heritage buildings. The state has also leaped religious tourism after the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain," said CM Yadav while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released BJP's manifesto on April 14. The BJP has named it Sankalp Patra. Just a day later, on April 15, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and State President VD Sharma released Madhya Pradesh's manifesto.

"A resolution is something that needs to be fulfilled. Prime Minister Modi's guarantee is also guaranteed. We always tried to take the state forward with the Centre," said Yadav.

Yadav said that many steps have been taken in the resolution letter for the expansion of tourism. At present, there is immense potential for tourism in Madhya Pradesh as well as in the country. Regarding tourism, the Government of Madhya Pradesh is working on the Cheetah Project and Heritage.

"There are many countries in the world where the economy runs on tourism. We also have the possibility of all types of tourism. Medical tourism is a new way that has opened. We have taken a resolution to build medical colleges on a large scale across the state and we are trying to provide a medical college in every Lok Sabha constituency in the state within the next two years," he added.

"Based on medical facilities and making development with medical tourism, provide jobs to people and also save lives of people. We have also talked about the air ambulance facility. We have made Ayushman cards for around four crore people out of 8.5 crore people in the state. Now, people above 70 years will also be covered Ayushman Yojana," the CM further said.

The BJP unveiled its manifesto on Sunday with a tagline - 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. The manifesto outlines a vision for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' (developed country status) by 2047.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

