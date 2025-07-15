Bareilly (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A 22-year-old madrassa student was found dead inside his hostel room here on Tuesday, with police launching an investigation into what they prima facie believe is a suicide case.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Owais, a native of Bihar, who was pursuing an Aalimiyat course at the Centre of Islamic Studies Jamit-ur-Raza madrassa in the CB Ganj area, according to an official.

Owais was staying in Room 87 of the hostel. When he did not come out of his room for an extended period, his fellow students, finding the door locked from inside, forced it open, only to find him lying unresponsive inside, according to the police.

CB Ganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh said a police team, along with the Circle Officer (CO), reached the spot after receiving the information.

"The forensic team conducted a detailed inspection of the scene, collecting fingerprints and other vital evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem," he said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken after the postmortem report is received.

The police said Owais' family members in Bihar have been informed, and they are now on their way to Bareilly. The formal process of handing over the body and further questioning will begin once they arrive.

The police said they are also questioning fellow students and madrassa staff to determine whether Owais had been under any stress in recent days. However, no clear motive or reason for suicide has emerged so far.

Police officials said the incident, according to initial investigation, appears to be a case of suicide, but the exact cause will be confirmed only after the postmortem.

Investigators are also exploring the possibility of mental stress or family-related issues, the police said.

Following the incident, fear and anxiety were visible on the faces of students at the madrassa, and the faculty appeared deeply saddened. A teacher said, "Owais was a good student who mostly kept to himself."

The police are examining all possible angles, including searching his room and mobile phone for clues.

