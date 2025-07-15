Did an Elephant Push a Bus Full of Passengers off a Cliff? Viral Video Turns Out To Be AI-Generated After Fact-Check

Mumbai, July 15: A bizarre video circulating widely on social media claims to show a wild elephant pushing a bus full of passengers off a cliff. The video appears to show an elephant forcefully shoving a bus, causing it to tumble over the edge of a steep hill. What has particularly raised eyebrows is the seemingly casual behaviour of passengers atop the bus, who are seen standing upright even as the vehicle is falling, defying basic laws of physics.

Several users have shared the video on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter. However, upon closer inspection, the video is found to be AI-generated. Several red flags point to its inauthenticity as the passengers, even those who are standing atop the bus, show no reaction as the vehicle goes over. Will Japanese Bullet Train Not Run Between Ahmedabad and Mumbai? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News of Replacing Shinkansen With Vande Bharat Train.

Several Users Share AI-Generated Video of Elephant Pushing Bus Off Cliff

Viral Video of Elephant Pushing Bus off Cliff Found To Be AI-Generated

Did an Elephant Push a Bus Full of Passengers off a Cliff?

Also, no credible news outlet or forest department has reported such an incident. Such AI-generated content, while often created for entertainment or shock value, can be misleading and dangerous, especially in a country like India, where human-animal conflict is a sensitive issue. Fact Check: Did James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Mock Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel’? Here’s Truth Behind the Viral ‘Troll Monkey’ Scene!

While incidents of elephants attacking vehicles or humans have been documented in the past, the viral video showing an elephant pushing a bus off a cliff is entirely fake and AI-generated. In February, a wild elephant, locally called Padayappa, attacked a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Neymakkad, near Munnar.

