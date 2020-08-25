Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI)Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the state's case tally to 7,03,823, said a state health official.

With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh-mark. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17.

Also Read | Pulwama Terror Attack: JeM’s Maulana Masood Azhar, Brothers Gave Directions to Terrorists, Says NIA.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day, the official said.

There are 1,65,921 active cases in Maharashtra now.

Also Read | Raigad Building Collapse Update: Toddler Pulled Out Alive From Debris After 20 Hours, Death Toll Climbs to 12.

12,300 people were discharged from hospitals in the state on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,14,790.

Mumbai reported 587 new cases and 35 deaths. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,37,683 and death toll to 7,474.

There are 17,938 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now, the health official added.

Pune city reported 1,228 new cases and 36 deaths.

The total number of cases in Pune city is 91,485 and death toll is 2,381.

So far 37,24,911 tests have been carried out in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 7,03,823, New cases 10,425, Death toll 22,794, Recoveries 5,14,790, Active cases 1,65,921 and people tested so far 37,24,911.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)