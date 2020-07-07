Aurangabad, Jul 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 7,134 as 194 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, while nine deaths took the toll to 327, an official said.

A total of 253 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 3,824, he added.

The 194 new cases include 55 from the district's rural areas, which also accounted for 108 people discharged on Tuesday, the official informed.

The number of active cases is 2,983.

