Palghar, Mar 28 (PTI) Two policemen were injured after a group of liquor smugglers allegedly attacked them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday when a team of personnel from Talasari police station here spotted a car carrying banned liquor coming from the neighbouring Union Territory of Daman, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

While the police team chased the car, its occupants fled, leaving the vehicle in Gholwad area. They, however, returned after some time with 20 to 25 people and attacked the police team with sticks and other weapons, the official said.

An assistant sub-inspector and a constable were injured, he said, adding that the attackers also damaged two police vehicles.

The police detained four persons on Saturday and registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), he said. PTI

