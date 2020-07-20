Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday toured Ulhasnagar in Thane district to review the COVID-19 situation and asked the local civic administration to issue notices to private labs which are not giving test results within 24 hours.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation standing committee chairperson Rajesh Wadhariya told Thackeray patients with oxygen levels between 80-95 who needed administration of oxygen were not getting benefits under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana.

Thackeray assured him of a solution soon.

